Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Cut to €7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.07.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Shares of GETVF opened at $4.70 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.