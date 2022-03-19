MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MDWD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

