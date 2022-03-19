MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
MDWD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.22.
MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
