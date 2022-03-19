MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “
NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89.
MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
