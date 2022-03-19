MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $18,500,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

