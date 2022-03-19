Members Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

