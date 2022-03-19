Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 650,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

