Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 798,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

