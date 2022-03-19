Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.20). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 814,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

