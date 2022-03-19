Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Down 1.1%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.