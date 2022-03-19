Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Down 1.1%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.
In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
