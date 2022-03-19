Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.