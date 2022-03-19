Methode Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

