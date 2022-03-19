MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $94,164.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

