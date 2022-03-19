Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $23,678.52.

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $1.05 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,151.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 127,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 569.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 449,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

