Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,339 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $89,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,056,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,018,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

