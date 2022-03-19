Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,868,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103,798 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,666,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

