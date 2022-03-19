Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 675,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

