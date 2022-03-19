Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

