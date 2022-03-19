Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $103.48 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.