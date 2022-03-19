Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.40. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 46,087 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

