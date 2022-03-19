Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 431,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.