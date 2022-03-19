Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $17.46 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

