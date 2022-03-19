Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.