Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

NYSE:SPG opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

