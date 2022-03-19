Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 383 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MDB opened at $398.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.