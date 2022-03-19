Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.37 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $232.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the lowest is $219.73 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $234.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $971.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.71 million to $985.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

AVO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

