MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.30 ($8.02). Approximately 64,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.87).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.94. The company has a market cap of $791.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 124.44 and a quick ratio of 123.20.
MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)
