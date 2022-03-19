MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.30 ($8.02). Approximately 64,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.94. The company has a market cap of $791.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 124.44 and a quick ratio of 123.20.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

