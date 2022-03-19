Monde Nkosi Acquires 12,266 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $60,716.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi acquired 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.94 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.