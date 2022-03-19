Monde Nkosi Acquires 12,266 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $60,716.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi acquired 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13.
Shares of UEPS opened at $4.94 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.
UEPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.
