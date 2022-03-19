MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $450.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $345.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $398.10 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

