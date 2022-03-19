Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 5.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.28. 1,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 151,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,961 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

