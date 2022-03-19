Morgan Stanley Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.91.

FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

