MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.
MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.21.
NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
