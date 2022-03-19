MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

