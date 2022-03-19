Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOS. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

