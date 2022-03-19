mStable USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $221,405.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.55 million and $221,405.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,763.22 or 0.99984892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00266468 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

