Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.
NBR opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.