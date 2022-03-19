Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

NBR opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

