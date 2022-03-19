National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.87 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.