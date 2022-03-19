National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Lowered to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NESR. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $760.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
