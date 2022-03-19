National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Lowered to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NESR. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $760.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.