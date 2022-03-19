Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

