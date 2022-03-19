Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.49. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 80,729 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NGS. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.