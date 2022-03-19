Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$684.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$13.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.53.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

