Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$684.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$13.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.53.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.