NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

