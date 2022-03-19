NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

NPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

