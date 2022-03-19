New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.78 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

