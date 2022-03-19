New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

