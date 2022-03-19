New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.46 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

