New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.13 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

