New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,100 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,539,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FFIN stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

