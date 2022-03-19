New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 46.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

