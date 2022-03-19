Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,258,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UGI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
