Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

