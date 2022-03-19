Newfound Research LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.07.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

