NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Issues Earnings Results

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLCP stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.